Centrus Energy Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Centrus Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEU. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $959.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

