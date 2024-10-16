Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) versus Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Critical Comparison

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centuri and Southwest Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50 Southwest Gas 0 3 0 0 2.00

Centuri currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Southwest Gas has a consensus target price of $73.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri is more favorable than Southwest Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion 0.60 -$186.18 million N/A N/A Southwest Gas $5.43 billion 0.99 $150.89 million $2.52 29.80

This table compares Centuri and Southwest Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southwest Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

Profitability

This table compares Centuri and Southwest Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri N/A N/A N/A Southwest Gas 3.44% 6.18% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southwest Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Centuri on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2023, it had 2,226,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

