Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

