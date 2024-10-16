CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64. In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$547,350.72. Insiders have sold a total of 377,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

