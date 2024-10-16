CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.83 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

