CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $388.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $403.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

