CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after buying an additional 944,494 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 265,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

