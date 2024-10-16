CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$178.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$167.17.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$159.16 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$129.00 and a 12-month high of C$160.40. The stock has a market cap of C$32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

