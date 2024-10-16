Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $319,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,279,423.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 511,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,913. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

