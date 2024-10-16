Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 4,251,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,795. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.