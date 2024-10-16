Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Charles Schwab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.82.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

