Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 432.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $331.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.