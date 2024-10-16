Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.02 and last traded at $148.78. Approximately 636,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,706,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.