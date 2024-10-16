Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.61 million for the quarter. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.