China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,995,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 49,557,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
About China Construction Bank
