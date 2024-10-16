China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,995,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 49,557,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

