China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,176,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 14,626,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

CHFLF stock opened at 0.80 on Wednesday. China Feihe has a 1 year low of 0.41 and a 1 year high of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.49.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

