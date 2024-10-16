China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

