Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Chorus Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Chorus has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.24.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

