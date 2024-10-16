Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and traded as low as $25.65. Chorus shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 3,572 shares trading hands.

Chorus Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.7539 dividend. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

