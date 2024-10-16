Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

