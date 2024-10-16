CIBC Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.83.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of Finning International stock traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.82. 53,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.77. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.04. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.244898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

