Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 271.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after buying an additional 486,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,323,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.32. 110,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,284. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $213.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

