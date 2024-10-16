Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.97 and last traded at $211.82, with a volume of 509909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cintas by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 221,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,569,000 after purchasing an additional 167,123 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $84,646,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Cintas by 124.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

