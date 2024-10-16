Citigroup Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Coty Stock Down 10.7 %

Coty stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Coty by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

