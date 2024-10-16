Citigroup Lowers Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) to Strong Sell

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.7 %
MQBKY opened at $156.99 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Johnson & Johnson Stock: Setting the Stage for 2025 Highs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.