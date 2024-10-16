Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 30th

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Citizens Financial has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.94.
About Citizens Financial
