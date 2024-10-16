Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells $5,112,000.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $3,804,852.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,232. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.