Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

