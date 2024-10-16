Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

