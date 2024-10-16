Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

