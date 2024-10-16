Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 534,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 118,026 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

