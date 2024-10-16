Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,566.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

