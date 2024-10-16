Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after acquiring an additional 134,865 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.0 %

EMR stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

