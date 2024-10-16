Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.36% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 64.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

CLW opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

