Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 57,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,433,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.