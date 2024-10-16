Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 24,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

