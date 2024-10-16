Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
FOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 24,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
