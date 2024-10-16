Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner Purchases 5,380 Shares

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $75,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.41.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
