Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,465. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.