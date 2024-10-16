Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 414400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.