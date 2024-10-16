Comparing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeries Technology and Astrana Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aeries Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $72.51 million 0.43 $15.66 million N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.59 billion 2.15 $60.72 million $1.32 46.27

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeries Technology and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A -94.31% 30.51% Astrana Health 4.30% 10.71% 6.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Aeries Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeries Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeries Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.