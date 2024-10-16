Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 92,905 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,896.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Complete Solaria stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the quarter. Complete Solaria accounts for about 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.