CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.68 ($14.87) and last traded at €13.48 ($14.65). Approximately 172,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.45 ($14.62).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.28. The stock has a market cap of $697.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

