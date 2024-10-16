Contrasting Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) & AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aena S.M.E. and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aena S.M.E. N/A N/A N/A AerSale -0.07% -0.95% -0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aena S.M.E. and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aena S.M.E. 0 0 0 0 N/A AerSale 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AerSale has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. Given AerSale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerSale is more favorable than Aena S.M.E..

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aena S.M.E. and AerSale”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aena S.M.E. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AerSale $354.55 million 0.75 -$5.56 million ($0.01) -500.00

Aena S.M.E. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerSale.

Summary

AerSale beats Aena S.M.E. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

Aena S.M.E., S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments. It also manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and a network of parking lots; and leases areas in airport terminals for duty-free shops, specialty shops, food and beverage establishments, commercial operations, and advertising, as well as financial services, luggage wrapping machines, other vending machines, and regulated services. In addition, the company leases office buildings, warehouses, hangars, and cargo storage facilities to airlines, air cargo operators, handling agents, and other airport service providers. The company was formerly known as Aena, S.A. and changed its name to Aena S.M.E., S.A. in April 2017. Aena S.M.E., S.A. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. The company operates as a subsidiary of Entidad Pública Empresarial ENAIRE.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.