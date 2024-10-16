Contrasting Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) & Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Whitbread and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitbread N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 14.55% 10.25% 3.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Whitbread shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 21.27 Hyatt Hotels $6.70 billion 2.29 $220.00 million $6.44 23.53

This table compares Whitbread and Hyatt Hotels”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread. Whitbread is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Whitbread and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyatt Hotels 0 12 7 0 2.37

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $148.47, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than Whitbread.

Dividends

Whitbread pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Whitbread pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyatt Hotels pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Whitbread on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas, Maison Métier, and The Barnett brand name. The company offers short-term vacation rental platform, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, that features direct booking for short-term private home rentals in the United States. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

