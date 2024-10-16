Coq Inu (COQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.78 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $102.78 million and $2.60 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000146 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,657,068.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

