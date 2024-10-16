Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,775,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.61. 1,089,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.50 and a 200-day moving average of $362.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

