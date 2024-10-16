Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $638.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

