CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 145837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

CRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 102,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CorMedix by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 150.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

