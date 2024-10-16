Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,235,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,445 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.03.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 5,399,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,395 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,500,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,850,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

