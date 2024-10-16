Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,235,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,445 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.03.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
