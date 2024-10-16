Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 14415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
