Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 14415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.